Venu Sports Streaming Service Reveals Opening Price Point
The slow creep towards the inevitable invention of cable television continued this morning as we learned the price of Venu Sports, the impending streaming service that combines the powers of ESPN, Fox Sports and TNT. For just $42.99 you'll have access to ESPN, FOX Sports and TNT which will now finally be available directly to you, the consumer.
The new service combining Disney, FOX Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery channels will include access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as ESPN+.
That's just about everything sports fans would want. You know, except for football and basketball games on NBC/Peacock, Netflix, CBS and Amazon. And speaking of Amazon, didn't they just take NBA rights away from TNT? Did Venu settle on $42.99 before or after that news? If TNT somehow goes to court and gets the NBA back will Venu need to increase the price?
What's good about Venu is that it's one streaming service. It wasn't so long ago that every single corporation was launching their very own app. You may recall there used to be apps and standalone streaming services for ESPN+ and FOX Sports. TNT and TBS also had their very own apps where you could stream live television.
In addition to the Venu announcement, Disney and WBD also just announced a completely separate bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max. You can also still get the classic Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ combo platter.
Honestly, it doesn't seem like there's a good way to do any of this. You still don't have the ability to pick and choose exactly what you want at a reasonable price.
Every sport is going everywhere and we're still just reinventing cable because none of these companies can seem to make it on their own. Even Peacock, which is killing it with the Olympics right now, is potentially exploring a merger with Paramount+.
It's exhausting. And none of these options offer the comfort of a remote control with numbers, up and down buttons and the greatest innovation in human history, "PREV." We're navigating apps and mouse-clicking our lives away whenever we want to flip between two of anything. Just killing time until the next merger or bundle is announced.
Wonder how much it will cost.
Venu Sport launches sometime this fall.