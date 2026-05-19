1. Marv Albert famously had “YES!”

Mike Breen has “BANG!”

NBC’s lead NBA voice, Mike Tirico, does not have a signature call. This actually paid off, though, on Monday night, because instead of relying on a phrase, Tirico repeatedly became a master wordsmith during Victor Wembanyama’s historic 41-point, 24-rebound night.

Wembanyama’s game is diverse, and it was on full display in the Spurs’ 122–115 double overtime win in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. That allowed Tirico to be diverse in his calls. And he unloaded the barrel.

Here were just some of Tirico’s calls on various Wembanyama dunks and baskets:

“Wembenaya rolls to the basket [dunks]. In. One. Fell. Swoop.”

“Wemby. Sees two. Nowhere to spin. Finds a spot!”

“Wemby … with the flush.”

“Wembanyama turns, spins, shoots AND HITS!”

“Wemby’s gonna pull a deep 3 AND HITS!”

“Wemby beat him inside, THREW IT DOWN!”

“Wem. Ban. Yama. He’s unbelievable folks. Unbelievable.”

And on a blocked shot to close out the game: “Wembanyama engulfs the ball.”

WEMBY WAS UNBELIEVABLE IN HIS WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS DEBUT 🤯



41 PTS (20 combined in 4Q, OT, and 2OT)

24 REB (new postseason career-high)



He becomes the youngest player in NBA history with 40+ PTS and 20+ REB in a postseason game, previously done by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar… pic.twitter.com/PFuPNxsrL6 — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

It’s not a surprise at all that Tirico would shine during one of the most memorable NBA games in recent history. Tirico has been on quite a run since calling the Super Bowl in February. And he’s answered the bell every single time. Monday night was no exception.

2. Sometimes, you want an analyst to break down a play. Other times, you just want the analyst to give you raw emotion. Reggie Miller played it perfectly after Wembanyama’s ridiculous three-pointer to tie the game late in the first overtime by just going with sound effects before saying, “Oh, my goodness. A logo shot!” That was the perfect reaction.

WEMBY, WOW!



WHAT A SHOT TO TIE THE GAME AT 108. pic.twitter.com/HELQUpxww7 — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

3. Dear Everyone On That Horrible Social Media App,

Can we please agree to stop posting that Wembanyama is an “alien?” We get it. Thanks.

Wemby is an alien — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) May 19, 2026

Wemby...... How? 🤯



This is a type of block that only the Alien can do 👽 pic.twitter.com/XJeXoa3Prz — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) May 19, 2026

Wemby may actually be an Alien 👽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 19, 2026

Wemby is out of control, I don't know what I'm watching. In overtime alone he's hit a Steph-esque pull up 30 footer, a Giannis one dribble drive dunk, an alien alley oop reverse dunk, and just swallowed the game winning block. It's borderline inappropriate . — Craig Horlbeck (@craighorlbeck) May 19, 2026

Chet was grabbing one of Wemby's arms and the alien STILL finished the dunk! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BPTsdohEeQ — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 19, 2026

Wemby is ridiculous for taking and making that shot 😂 That man is an alien for real — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) May 19, 2026

Wemby is literally moving like an alien 👽pic.twitter.com/ib2WUX6CDJ — Dailyspins (@dailyspinscom) May 19, 2026

Wemby is an epic, alien, freak and it’s next level special. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) May 19, 2026

4. I don’t understand how this is supposed to be funny or cute. Home plate umpire Laz Diaz missed two calls in a row. In a 0–0 game in the top of the fifth, Diaz’s ineptness would’ve put Royals pitcher Seth Lugo in a 2–0 hole. But thanks to catcher Salvador Perez challenging, the count went to 0–2.

On the third pitch, which was clearly a ball, Diaz then stared down Perez as if to mock about whether he wanted to challenge.

Salvador Perez is correct on back-to-back challenges, umpire Laz Diaz makes sure he doesn't want to challenge a thirdpic.twitter.com/rFGarZc0Hz — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 19, 2026

YOU’RE THE ONE WHO MISSED TWO CALLS IN A ROW!!! If Diaz was just kidding, then he looks terrible for finding it funny that he missed two calls in a row. If he was seriously mocking Perez, then he’s just a jerk.

5. How on Earth does this happen?

#Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba received his Offensive Player of the Year trophy … but the plaque says Defensive Player of the Year. 🤦‍♂️



“It’s getting disrespectful at this point.” pic.twitter.com/mzDlTvACDk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2026

6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North.

North discusses all things 2026 NFL schedule. Topics include whether Sunday afternoons are getting hurt by adding so many standalone games, when the schedule actually gets finalized and when teams get the schedule, how flex scheduling will work for the 2026 season and why the NFL added a game on Thanksgiving Eve.

In addition, North talks about going with the Chiefs in prime time for the first two weeks of the season despite the unknown status of Patrick Mahomes, why the league decided to have the Patriots play the Seahawks in the season opener, Prime Video getting such a strong schedule, the possibility of an 18-game season and much more.

Following North, Sal Licata, from SNY TV andThe Sal Licata Show, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include Sal’s review of the Michael Jackson movie, Netflix’sRoast of Kevin Hart, the Knicks’ incredible playoff run, the devaluing of NFL Sunday Ticket, Bill Simmons’s interview with David Letterman, Stephen Colbert’s final days as host ofThe Late Showand much more.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today would’ve been Andre the Giant’s 80th birthday.

Since I write so much about ratings here in Traina Thoughts, here’s an amazing tidbit for you: 33 million people tuned into NBC and watched this memorable angle with Andre, Hulk Hogan and Ted DiBiase on a February night in 1988.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.