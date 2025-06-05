Wayne Gretzky Had Funny One-Liner About Chappell Roan Song During Stanley Cup Final
The Great One was introduced to an all-time great song after the Edmonton Oilers' Game 1 home win over the Florida Panthers: Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."
For those unfamiliar with Roan's insanely catchy pop anthems, "Pink Pony Club" was arguably the song of the summer last year and has somehow become the unofficial ballad of the Oilers team this season. No one knows why, but the song has regularly been played at Rogers Place after wins with the home fans happily joining in and singing along.
Wayne Gretzky may have heard the song for the first time ever Wednesday night following the Oilers' 4-3 overtime victory, as Roan's vocals could be heard blasting through the arena's speakers during TNT's postgame show.
"Pink pony...is that a band or is that a song?" Gretzky asked, looking very confused.
"It's a woman, she sings a song called 'Pink Pony Club,'" Paul Bissonnette explained. "It's the new generation, Wayne."
"I gotta get that on my ringtone," Gretzky said with a chuckle.
What a line from the 64-year-old Gretzky, but you can't fault him too much for not staying up to date on this generation's latest bangers. If he wants a few other options for his ringtone, we recommend Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" and "HOT TO GO!"