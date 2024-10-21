Who Are the World Series Announcers for Yankees-Dodgers?
Major League Baseball's postseason has been terrific and the television ratings have been soaring to historic heights as the field fought to secure a berth in the World Series. It didn't take much expertise to know that a New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers Fall Classic would be a best-case scenario for baseball as a whole and FOX, which will broadcast the World Series. And that's exactly what we have as the two best teams in their respective leagues proved their prowess once again under the October lights.
The World Series coverage will begin with Game 1 on Friday night as Kevin Burkhardt leads the studio show. He'll be joined by the star-studded trio of Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz.
Joe Davis will handle play-by-play duties alongside analyst John Smoltz. Reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be on site for interviews.
This is the third World Series for the Davis-Smoltz combo. FOX has aired the World Series every year this century.
World Series Announcers 2024
BROADCASTER
NAME
Play-by-play
Joe Davis
Analyst
John Smoltz
Reporters
Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci