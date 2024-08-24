Astros vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Saturday, Aug. 24
The Orioles and Astros continue to jockey for position in the American League Pennant race as the two teams have split its first of four games this weekend.
The Astros are road favorites in Baltimore as the team looks to continue its ascent up the AL standings, but is it warranted? With Framber Valdez looking to find his postseason form, he will face an elite Orioles lineup against left handed hitters.
Here's how I'm betting Saturday's matchup between AL contenders.
Astros vs. Orioles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Astros: -1.5 (+134)
- Orioles: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Astros: -120
- Orioles: +102
Total: 8.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Astros vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 24th
- Game Time: 8:40 PM EST
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN
- Astros Record: 69-59
- Orioles Record: 75-55
Astros vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
Houston Astros: Framber Valdez (13-5, 3.20 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles: Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA)
Astros vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez: One of the most feared hitters in Major League Baseball, Alvarez is hitting at his best right now, hitting .336 since the All-Star Game with an OPS of 1.025. In the heart of the Astros lineup, can Alvarez keep on rolling on the road?
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: Henderson is having a monster second season in the big leagues, but has slowed up since the All-Star break. He is still hitting .277 since the break, but his OPS has dropped from .956 to .819. Can Henderson show up in a big postseason-centric matchup on Saturday?
Astros vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Baltimore has a top five offense against left handed pitching, which sets up nicely against Framber Valdez, who hasn’t been able to match his elite form we’ve come to expect year over year.
He has been crushed by hard contact all season, fifth percentile and has seen his strikeout rate drop slightly amidst an average walk rate. Baltimore should be able to put runners on the basepaths against Houston and secure a home win as underdogs.
PICK: Orioles ML (+102)
