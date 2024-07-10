Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet the Blue Jays to Lose Once Again)
Strap in, baseball fans. We have a whopping 17 games to watch and bet on today with two double-headers set to take place.
The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals will face-off in an interleague double-header and the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will also play against each other twice in an AL Central double-header.
That means we have a lot of games to get through in today's edition of Rounding the Bases. Let's dive into it.
Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game 1 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -130
We've seen some significant regression from the Royals offense, ranking 29th in OPS over the past 30 days. Now is the time to sell some stock in Kansas City. The Cardinals have a slight pitching advantage with Andre Pallante (4.00 ERA) on the mound against Alec Marsh (4.57 ERA).
Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game 2 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -156
You can go ahead and take what I wrote above and apply it to the second game of the double-header. This time, the Cardinals will be rolling with Sonny Gray, who has been fantastic this season with a 3.30 ERA.
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game 1 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -162
The Twins offense is on fire. They lead the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days at .906. The next best team is the Mets who sit at .814 over that time frame. Now is the time to bet on Minnesota and they should be in a great spot in their first game with Bailey Ober (4.12 ERA) on the mound.
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game 2 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox +152
Despite what I wrote about Game 1 above, I'm going to back the White Sox in Game 2. The Twins are even bigger favorites in the second game, but I like their chances a lot more in the first game. Therefore, there's some value on the White Sox. Pablo Lopez gets the start in the second game for the Twins and he's struggled at times this season with an 8-7 record and a 5.18 ERA. Chicago could be an interesting underdog pick in this game.
Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -174
Shota Imanaga has all of a sudden found himself in a slump, allowing at least three earned runs in three straight games. Things won't get easier for him tonight when he takes on the best offense in baseball, the Orioles, who lead all 30 teams in OPS. When Baltimore has Corbin Burnes (2.32 ERA) on the mound, the O's are an intimidating foe.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers +122
I'm going to take a shot on the Tigers as home underdogs tonight. Reese Olson is on the mound, who has played much better than his 3-8 record indicates. With an ERA of 3.22, he gives the Tigers a solid chance to pull off the upset against their divisional rival tonight.
Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -134
I'm stubborn in my ways, but I refuse to believe the Mariners will continue to play at this level while batting just .209 over the last 30 days. That level of offense isn't going to be effective against Michael King (3.51 ERA) of the Padres.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays -120
Is now the time to buy low on the Rays? After a rough first half of the season, their offense may finally be waking up. They're now 11th in OPS in the Majors over the past 30 days while the Yankees continue to spiral, ranking 20th in that stat over that span. Give me the Rays as slight home favorites tonight.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers +110
I think this game is a true coin flip, so I'm going to back the Dodgers as +110 underdogs in Philadelphia. Gavin Stone (3.03 ERA) and Cristopher Sanchez (2.96 ERA) will make an intriguing pitching matchup. The two offenses are also sixth and seventh in OPS over the last month. All this makes for a must-watch showdown.
Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +158
I'll put some faith in the A's as big time underdogs in this one with JP Sears (4.74 ERA) on the mound. Their offense has been better than you may have assumed over the past 30 days, ranking 14th in OPS over that time frame. I don't they deserve to be this big of underdogs tonight.
Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -198
The Mets have the second best offense in the Majors over the last 30 days, ranking second in OPS over that time frame at .814. Now they get to face one of the worst starters in the Majors, Patrick Corbin, who continues to keep his spot in the rotation despite rocking a 1-8 record and a 5.49 ERA. Mets should run away with this one.
Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -178
It's tough to justify a bet on the Rockies with Kyle Freeland (6.62 ERA) on the mound. I'm not high on the Reds, but they're the bet to place in this National League showdown.
Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros -230
This pick is as straightforward as a pick can be. The Marlins have an OPS of .617 over the last month, the worst mark in Major League Baseball. I have no interest in betting on them against anyone right now, let alone the Astros.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates +132
The Brewers offense has been slumping, ranking 18th in OPS over the last 30 days. The Pirates are right behind them in that time frame at 21st. Should the Brewers be favored? Yes. Should they be -156 favorites? I don't think so. I'll back the Pirates as road underdogs.
Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers -126
Michael Lorenzen has had an underrated season for the Rangers, rocking a 3.21 ERA. Meanwhile, you can't say the same thing for the Angels starter, Griffin Canning, who has a 3-9 record and a 4.87 ERA. The Rangers have both the pitching and offensive advantage in this one so they're the bet to place.
Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -134
Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Diamondbacks tonight and he has a 2-6 record with a 6.10 ERA. The Braves should be able to rack up the runs and get the win tonight.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants -156
I've lost all faith in the Blue Jays after another blown lead last night. Now, the Giants get to start Logan Webb with his 3.09 ERA. They're in a great spot to take down the Jays once again.
