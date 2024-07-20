Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on Bobby Witt Jr. to Stay Hot)
If you're looking for some prop bets to wager on for Saturday's MLB action, you've come to the right place.
I have three props locked in for today's slate, let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Pablo Lopez OVER 1.5 walks (-117) vs. Brewers via Caesars Sportsbook
- Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 1.5 hits (+120) vs. White Sox via Caesars Sportsbook
- Gavin Williams UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (+125) vs. Padres via BetMGM Sportsbook
Brewers vs. Twins Prop Bet
Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Minnesota Twins today and he's had some issues with his control at times this season, averaging 2.0 walks per nine innings pitched.
Today, he has to face a Brewers team that has done a fantastic job drawing walks this season, especially of late. They rank third in the Majors in walk rate dating back to June 1 at 10.4%. If they can draw two walks against Lopez, we cash this bet.
Pick: Pablo Lopez OVER 1.5 walks (-117)
White Sox vs. Royals Prop Bet
Bobby Witt Jr. Has been fantastic of late. He's second in the Majors in batting average this month amongst all batters with at least 50 plate appearances, batting an eye-popping .447. As a result, he has record at least two hits in seven-of-12 games he's played in July.
Against Jonathan Cannon (4.41 ERA) and the White Sox today, he should be well poised to record another couple of hits today. I love this bet at the +120 price tag.
Pick: Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 1.5 hits (+120)
Padres vs. Guardians Prop Bet
No team has done a better job not striking out than the San Diego Padres. Dating back to June 1, they have a strikeout rate of just 16.6%, the lowest in the Majors by 1.1%.
Today, they'll face Gavin Williams of the Guardians who will be making his fourth start of the season. He totaled just two strikeouts in two of his first three starts this season. It's surprising that his strikeout total is at 3.5 tonight with the UNDER set at plus-money. I'll jump all over that bet.
Pick: Gavin Williams UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (+125)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!