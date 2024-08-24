Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (How to Bet on Ranger Suarez Return from Injury)
The Saturday player prop market is an interesting one as we assess two pitchers validity against potent offenses and a rising star in the Yankees lineup.
While Austin Wells has proven to be a viable part of the Yankees lineup, but there are plenty of questions about Ranger Suarez as he returns from the injured list. How should we bet on his first start in more than a month?
We have you covered with three prop bets on Saturday's MLB docket.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Saturday, August 24th
- Austin Wells OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
- Ranger Suarez UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-130)
- David Peterson UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-132)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Austin Wells OVER 1.5 Total Bases
Wells has come on strong for the Yankees in the second half of the season, hitting .312 since the All-Star break, thriving behind the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
He will likely bat in the middle of the order today against Rockies prospect Bradley Blalock, who has only three big league appearances under his belt.
For Wells, this sets up nicely for a strong day at the dish for an extra base hit or a couple of base knocks given that Blalock isn’t known for his power off the mound and the Rockies bullpen is bottom five in the big leagues in terms of ERA.
I like this matchup for Wells given his current run of form.
Ranger Suarez UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts
Suarez will make his first start in more than a month which means there can be a pretty strict pitch count for the left hander against a vaunted Royals lineup that is among the five best teams in the big leagues at home.
The southpaw isn’t known for his punchout prowess, but has been above average this season, striking out about 24% of batters he has faced. If he returns at average form, getting to four strikeouts implies he will pitch into the sixth inning to get over this mark. I’ll bet against it.
David Peterson UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts
Peterson has been a prime regression candidate all season, he has a 3.00 ERA with a 5.16 xERA, hinting that he can have a setback at any moment.
While I won’t bank on a poor outing from Peterson, I’m going to focus on his strikeout prop against the Padres, who are striking out at the lowest rate since the All-Star break.
Peterson’s strikeout rate is way down this season, a career low 19% from his average of 24%, and will struggle to find K’s against the Padres.
