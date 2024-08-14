Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 14 (Will Boston Sweep?)
The Boston Red Sox are looking to complete a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday evening after a dominant 9-4 win on Tuesday.
Boston has arguably its best starter – All-Star Tanner Houck – on the mound in this game as he looks to rebound after a rough few starts out of the All-Star break.
Texas, on the other hand, has fallen 10 games below .500 and has yet to announce a starter in this game. The defending World Series champs are in a tough spot to make the playoffs in a loaded American League, sitting 9.5 games out of the AL West lead and 10 games out of a wild card spot.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-155)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +120
- Red Sox: -142
Total
- 9 (Over -120/Under +100)
Rangers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Texas: TBD
- Boston: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02 ERA)
Rangers vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Time: 6:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Bally Sports Southwest
- Rangers record: 55-65
- Red Sox record: 63-55
Rangers vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch
Texas Rangers
Corey Seager: Texas hasn’t been nearly as good as it was last season, but start shortstop Corey Seager has still put up big numbers. He’s hitting .275 with 26 homers and 63 runs batted in, sitting just seven homers high of his career-high.
Boston Red Sox
Tanner Houck: Houck made his first All-Star team of his career earlier this season, but he’s struggled since the break, posting a 5.48 ERA across four starts. The Sox are 0-4 in those games after starting the season 13-6 straight up in Houck’s first 19 starts.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Boston’s offense has been on fire over the last 30 days, ranking No. 3 in the league in OPS, and it’s scored 14 runs over the first two games of this series with the Rangers.
If Texas uses a spot starter – or goes with a bullpen game – in this matchup, the Red Sox should be in a prime spot to tee off once again.
Texas ranks 27th in Major League Baseball in bullpen ERA at 4.63, and that’s not going to get it done against this Boston offense. The Red Sox are just a game out of a playoff spot in the AL, and I think Houck finally gets on track here.
The righty had by far his best start since the All-Star break his last time out, throwing six innings of one-run ball, and Boston is still 13-10 straight up when he’s on the mound.
The Sox complete the sweep tonight.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-142)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
