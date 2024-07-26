Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Rangers to Upset Blue Jays)
The MLB schedule marches forwards and today will mark the beginning of this weekend's series's. If today's massive slate of games is giving you too many options to bet on, let me help you narrow it down to a few wagers.
I have three bets locked in that I absolutely love for tonight, including the Texas Rangers as underdogs against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Let's dive into it.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Padres vs. Orioles OVER 9 (-108)
- Rangers +102 vs. Blue Jays
- Mariners vs. White Sox UNDER 7 (-104)
Padres vs. Orioles prediction
If you want to sit back and root for runs, the game to do it for is tonight's interleague showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres. The two offenses rank inside the top eight in the Majors in OPS dating back to the start of June. The Orioles rank fourth at .794 and the Padres come in at eighth at .753.
The padres are starting Adam Mazur tonight, who has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his seven starts this season, while also giving up a combined 13 runs in his most recent three starts.
The Orioles are going to get plenty of runs and the Padres' hot offense should be able to contribute a few as well.
Pick: Padres vs. Orioles OVER 9 (-108)
Rangers vs. Blue Jays prediction
Today's American League matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays features a meeting of two lefty starting pitchers. Andrew Heaney (3.60 ERA) gets the start for the Rangers while the Blue Jays will role with Yusei Kikuchi (4.54 ERA).
Not only do the Rangers have the better of the two lefties playing tonight, but the Blue Jays' offense has been horrific offensively against left-handed pitchers this season. They rank 27th in OPS against lefties in 2024.
I'll jump all over the Rangers as underdogs tonight.
Pick: Rangers +102 vs. Blue Jays
Mariners vs. White Sox prediction
Two of the worst offenses in baseball will face each other tonight when the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox. Dating back to June 1, these two teams rank 25th and 30th in batting average as well as 25th and 26th in OPS. The White Sox also rank dead last in total runs scored with 74 during that time frame.
In tonight's game between two offenses, it's also a strong pitching matchup. George Kirby (3.20 ERA) will take on Drew Thorpe (3.03 ERA) who has been one of the few bright spots for the White Sox in recent weeks.
I'll back the UNDER in this one.
Pick: Mariners vs. White Sox UNDER 7 (-104)
