Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Taj Bradley Presents Betting Value on Thursday)
It's an abbreviated MLB card on Thursday, but there are plenty of intriguing betting opportunities for us to choose from.
Taj Bradley has emerged as one of the bright stars on the mound, pitching to an All-Star level for much of the season after a rocky start to the year. However, the betting market is still listing him as slight road underdog, giving us a chance to cash in on the surging second year pro.
Here's three bets to target on Thursday's all-day baseball slate.
Best MLB Bets for Thursday, July 25th
- Tigers (+150) vs. Guardians
- Rays (-105) vs. Blue Jays
- Braves vs. Mets (-105)
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Kenta Maeda has struggled a ton this season amidst diminished velocity on his fastball. Without a punch out pitch, 16th percentile strikeout rate, teams have teed off on the veteran right hander who has an ERA north of 7.00.
However, this is about the price tag, and I’m willing to fade the Guardians with Gavin Williams on the mound, who has posted a 4.50 ERA through four starts with an xERA of 5.31.
Maeda’s underlying metrics paint a better picture, he has a 4.74 xERA, and I’m willing to take a shot on the underdog.
PICK: Tigers (+150)
Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Taj Bradley has become one of the most productive pitchers in the big leagues. The second year pro has an ERA of 2.63 in 13 starts since May 1st, shutting down opponents with a nasty split finger pitcher and powerful fastball that touches 100 miles per hour.
I’ll trust Bradley to keep down an emerging Blue Jays lineup while the offense can make inroads against Toronto starter Chris Bassitt. The righty has an ERA of 3.71, but with a lower strikeout rate than his career norm, his xERA sits at 4.23.
I’ll bank on the up-and-coming star in Bradley.
PICK: Rays (-105)
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Chris Sale is the NL Cy Young favorite, but the Mets are scorching at the plate and are a tough matchup for him, second in OPS against left handed pitching this season.
New York comes in in good form while Atlanta’s injuries are starting to mount, 8-10 in the month of July, and even if this is a low scoring affair, I’ll side with the team in better form.
PICK: Mets (-105)
