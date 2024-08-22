Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Trust Underdog Astros vs. Orioles)
Thursday's Major League Baseball slate has plenty of star power on display, including some pivotal games that will help determine the postseason pecking order.
While Paul Skenes will toe the rubber for the Pirates, more eyes are going to be focused on the Astors vs. Orioles measuring stick series opener on Thursday in Baltimore. Houston has surged to the top of the AL West and looks to be a serious threat for another AL Pennant, but can the O's get a strong effort from its ace Corbin Burns to stop the hype train?
Here's my three favorite bets for Thursday's condensed slate of MLB games.
Best MLB Bets for Thursday, August 22nd
- Reds ML (+120) vs. Pirates
- Phillies (-105) vs. Braves
- Astros ML (+130) vs. Orioles
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Reds vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
The Pirates have fallen out of the postseason mix, and that can change how the team handles rookie sensation Paul Skenes, who is approaching 100 innings on the season (98).
Skenes has seen his velocity dip and his ERA increase, going up from 1.90 before the All-Star break to 3.13 since in five starts as his strikeout rate has plummeted about 10%.
If the Pirates manage Skenes workload more, and give more bullpen opportunities, the Pirates are not justifying this price tag.
PICK: Reds (+120)
Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Despite losing pace as the best team in the big leagues, the Phillies offense remains a top five offense in the month of August.
The Braves offense has been banged up all season, but the unit has remained formidable against lefties, sixth in OPS.
However, I’m going to take the Phillies with southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump, an elite arm at generating soft contact, 85th percentile in hard-hit rate.
PICK: Braves (-105)
Astros vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Corbin Burnes Cy Young hopes are fading in his first season with Baltimore, and I believe he can continue to trend in the wrong direction given his recent form. He has an ERA of 5.40 since the All-Star break and now faces a Houston team that is hitting like a top 10 team in the month of August and emerging as a serious threat in the American League yet again.
Houston has been on a tear while the Orioles continue to play steady, if uninspiring baseball, since a hot start.
I’ll take the big price tag with a quality team against a struggling pitcher.
Pick: Astros (+130)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.