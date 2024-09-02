Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 2 (Bet This Player Prop)
September is lining up to be a crazy month for the New York Yankees, who currently hold a 0.5-game lead on the AL East over the Baltimore Orioles.
New York is looking to earn the AL East title, the best record in the American League and has the AL MVP favorite in Aaron Judge on the roster. But, can it play well enough over the final month?
It all starts with Monday’s matchup against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, who are 9.5 games out of a wild card spot and seven games under .500 on the season.
Texas is likely to miss the postseason, but it could play spoiler on Monday night with youngster Jack Leiter on the mound.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-115)
- Rangers +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -180
- Rangers: +150
Total
- 9 (Over +102/Under -122)
Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86 ERA)
- Texas: Jack Leiter (0-1, 12.83 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 2
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
- Yankees record: 79-58
- Rangers record: 65-72
Yankees vs. Rangers Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole: Cole lowered his ERA from 5.40 to 3.86 in August, allowing three or fewer earned runs in every start, leading the Yankees to a 3-2 record. They're now 7-5 in his 12 starts, and Cole has nine outings with three or fewer earned runs allowed. I expect more of the same from him down the stretch and into the playoffs.
Texas Rangers
Jack Leiter: Former first-round pick Jack Leiter is making his fifth appearance of the season and second since returning to the rotation in late August. He has a 12.83 ERA on the season, and Leiter gave up six hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks across four innings against the Chicago White Sox his last time out. The Yankees will be a much tougher test on Monday.
Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Cole has been much better in the month of August, but that doesn’t mean we have to bet on him to hit an OVER in the prop market.
In fact, Cole has an outs recorded prop of 18.5 for this game, and the UNDER is my favorite bet to place on Monday.
It's possible Cole has his longest outing of the season, but the Yankees ace didn’t throw 100 pitches in any of his five starts in August after missing the start of the season with an elbow injury.
He’s 0-for-12 when it comes to pitching past the sixth inning this season, and he’s only gotten through six full innings on four occasions. The Yankees ace may have a longer leash in the playoffs, but I don’t see him clearing this prop unless he is unbelievably efficient through the first few innings tonight.
Pick: Gerrit Cole UNDER 18.5 Outs Recorded (-180)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.