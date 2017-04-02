Seattle has not been to the postseason since 2001, when it tied the 1906 Cubs' major league record of 116 wins. The Mariners' 15-year drought is now the longest in the majors, two years longer than that of the Marlins. Since taking the reins as the team's GM in late September 2015, Dipoto has completed 39 deals totaling 100 players (assuming MLB's initial count from February was correct), and this past off-season alone he brought in shortstop Jean Segura, outfielders Jarod Dyson and Mitch Haniger, first baseman Danny Valencia and starters Yovani Gallardo and Drew Smyly (who alas will begin the year on the disabled list). Not all of those players are world-beaters, but they do shore up some trouble spots on last year's 86-win team. Aided by what will no doubt be another set of Dipoto-procured reinforcements in July, enough things are for once going to go right for the M's to return to October baseball.