In case you haven't heard, the Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series and open their new season on Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The new season marks the Cubs' first title defense since 1909. The Cardinals have not won a World Series since 2011.

The Cubs' social media team shared an excellent video that will get you excited for the new season.

Sunday night's opener begins at 8:35 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.