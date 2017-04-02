The St. Louis Cardinals and catcher Yadier Molina have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $60 million.

Molina joined the Cardinals in 2004 and became the team's full-time starting catcher in 2005. He signed his current contract before the 2012 season. He is expected to earn $14 million in 2017. The new deal will take effect in 2018.

The new deal will make him Major League Baseball's highest-paid catcher by average annual value.

In his 13 seasons with the Cardinals, Molina has won two World Series, made seven All-Star teams and won eight Gold Glove awards. He has a 33.3 career WAR with 1,593 hits, 108 home runs and 703 RBIs.

The Cardinals open the season on Sunday night against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

- Chris Chavez