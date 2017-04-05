MLB

Report: Derek Jeter among those interested in purchasing Miami Marlins

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is reportedly among several billion-dollar bidders for the Miami Marlins, according to Charlie Gasparino of FOX Business.

Jeter is reportedly being represented by Gregory Fleming, a prominent Wall Street executive and former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief, as talks are underway with Miami Marlins president David Samson. Morgan Stanley could also join the Jeter-Fleming bid, according to FOX.

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush is also involved in another bid with Citigroup ties.

A third bid is also in the running to purchase the team. Owner Jeffrey Loria has expressed interest in selling the team last year. He paid $158 million for the team in 2002 but could fetch anywhere from $800 million to $1.6 billion.

The Marlins finished last season with a 71–91 record for third place in the National League East.

