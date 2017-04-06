MLB

Videos appear to show suspended Reds prospect's drug use

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
SI Wire
an hour ago

Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Ian Kahaloa was suspended 50 games after violation of Major League Baseball's minor league drug program and the team says it's concerned after a video appeared on social media allegedly showing Kahaloa using drugs.

Kahaloa's suspension was for a second positive drug test.

A video posted on Snapchat was made public in March and appears to show Kahaloa snorting a white substance.

"We're obviously really concerned," Reds player development director Jeff Graupe told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We're working to get Ian the help and assistance that we believe he needs to get his long-term future to a more stable place. We're kind of putting the baseball on the backburner."

There are four total videos that were posted Kahaloa's Snapchat account, and it appears that they were all recorded by someone else.

Kahala was a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati in 2015 and was playing for the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League at the time of his suspension. He will miss the majority of the season as the Mustangs season is only 75 games long.

“Any time you have a situation like this, or really anything with a negative connotation, the first thing you address is the situation itself,” Graupe said. “This isn’t necessarily a social media problem. It’s let’s address the lifestyle and not put ourselves in those positions. Then from there, there is the message of that in the modern day, there’s fewer closed doors.”

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters