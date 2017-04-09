You may have forgotten, so let Andrelton Simmons remind you: He is still insane with the glove.

The Angels shortstop added yet another play to his long career highlight reel on Saturday night, making a play he had absolutely no business making. Simmons leaped at least a foot in the air to grab a high throw, then his glove down behind his back to apply a perfect no-look tag on Jean Segura as he spun. The call was overturned after a review (of course), giving L.A. an inning-ending double play.

The agility and field awareness displayed on this play are just incredible, and show why Simmons is one of the game’s most celebrated defensive talents. Between him, Jose Iglesias and Francisco Lindor, the race for this year’s Gold Glove at short should be spectacular yet again.