MLB

Watch: Andrelton Simmons makes his first ridiculous play of the season

Kenny Ducey
31 minutes ago

You may have forgotten, so let Andrelton Simmons remind you: He is still insane with the glove.

The Angels shortstop added yet another play to his long career highlight reel on Saturday night, making a play he had absolutely no business making. Simmons leaped at least a foot in the air to grab a high throw, then his glove down behind his back to apply a perfect no-look tag on Jean Segura as he spun. The call was overturned after a review (of course), giving L.A. an inning-ending double play.

The agility and field awareness displayed on this play are just incredible, and show why Simmons is one of the game’s most celebrated defensive talents. Between him, Jose Iglesias and Francisco Lindor, the race for this year’s Gold Glove at short should be spectacular yet again.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters