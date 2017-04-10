MLB

Watch: Cubs celebrate historic championship by raising banner at Wrigley Field

It's now more expensive to be a Cubs fan since they won the World Series last year
For the first time since 1909, the Chicago Cubs played a home game as the defending World Series champions. 

The Cubs opened their 2017 home slate on Monday and kicked off the night with a ceremony celebrating last year’s historic championship. The ceremony was delayed by rain but that did not dampen the mood. 

Former Cubs legends Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams were on site to watch the team raise the banner. Sandberg and Jenkins raised replicas of the 1907 and 1908 World Series banners, while Williams hoisted an NL champions banner. 

When it came time to raise the 2017 banner, all the Cubs players took turns pulling on the rope. 

The celebrations will continue when Cubs receive their World Series rings on Wednesday night.

Fans will also see many of the new adjustments to the area outside of Wrigley as the renovated plaza opened to fans on Monday morning.

The Cubs are coming off a series victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, where they took the last two games of the three-game set at Miller Park.

- Chris Chavez

