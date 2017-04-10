MLB

A female major leaguer

Women have played professional baseball at various levels for decades. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League ran from 1943 to '54 and inspired the hit 1992 movie, A League of Their Own. Mamie "Peanut" Johnson was one of three women to play in the post-integration Negro Leagues, doing so from 1953 to '55. There have been several women who played in independent leagues: Ila Borders was a lefthanded pitcher from 1997 to 2000; Eri Yoshida was a righty in Japan in 2009 and then in the U.S. from from 2010 to 12; and last summer Stacy Piagno (pitcher, first base and second base), Kelsi Whitmore (outfield and pitcher) and Anna Kimbrell (catcher) played for the Sonoma Stompers, with Whitmore and Kimbrell teaming up to form the first professional all-female battery since the AAGPBL.

Still, no woman has ever played for a major league team, and the limited opportunities for them to play competitively at high levels mean that it will take years or even decades to change that. As with last year's Fox drama Pitch, the likelihood is that the trail would be blazed on the mound, where the physical differences between male and female players would matter less—and perhaps play to a woman's' advantage when it comes to avoiding soft-tissue injuries. Don't wait up for 2014 Little League World Series star and Sports Illustrated cover subject Mo'ne Davis, who has shifted her focus to basketball, with dreams of a WNBA career. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters