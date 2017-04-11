The White Sox released incumbent second baseman Brett Lawrie early in camp, and Tyler Saladino, a utilityman in starter's clothing, has been holding down the job until Yoan Moncada is ready. What about Leury García, though? García, a one-time top prospect with the Rangers, is still just 26. He had a .367 OBP with 18 steals at Triple A Charlotte—leadoff skills Chicago could use. True, his career .188 average argues against giving him a full-time job, but that's in just 331 appearances over four seasons. His only action thus far in 2017 has come in the outfield, but the Sox should let García earn regular time in hopes of finding a steal like the Brewers got with Jonathan Villar, who led the NL in steals last season, his first full campaign.