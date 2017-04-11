After a quiet winter in which their biggest move was to trade outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Angels, the Tigers' regular lineup features eight righthanded batters and switch-hitter Víctor Martínez. Having a lefthanded-hitting centerfielder is important, but lefty Tyler Collins is overmatched defensively by the spacious pasture in Comerica Park. Detroit needs to find a way to help both the balance in its batting order and its defense. Anthony Gose, who hit .254/.321/.367 with 23 steals as the starter in 2015 and is only 26 years old, might have been an option but he was sent back to the minors in spring training and the team is now exploring turning him into a pitcher.