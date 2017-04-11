Having signed DH Carlos Beltrán and outfielder Josh Reddick and traded for catcher Brian McCann during the off-season, the Astros have sharply increased their team age and accelerated their timeline for winning. Even with that, though, they're short one piece—a frontline starting pitcher. Dallas Keuchel may have won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award but his performance in 2016 was a reminder of his limitations, while Lance McCullers has never thrown more than 160 innings in a season. To hold off the Rangers and the Mariners in the AL West, Houston must spend more prospect depth—righty Francis Martes or outfielder Kyle Tucker—on a top-end hurler. The Braves' Julio Teheran would be the perfect fit.