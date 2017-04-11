MLB

Kansas City Royals: A caddy for Salvy

Since the start of 2013, no one has caught more innings—4,662—than Salvador Pérez. He has led all AL catchers in the category the last three seasons, and the majors in 2014 and '15. (And he caught 143 and 142 postseason innings, respectively in those latter two seasons.) Perhaps this is why Pérez hits worse in September than the Jacksonville Jaguars. He batted .179/.247/.295 down the stretch last season, and .234/.274/.362 combined over the past three Septembers. Ned Yost, a former backup catcher himself, has to offload more innings to Drew Butera during the summer to keep Pérez fresher later in the year. He has yet to do so this season, even after Perez got hurt during the World Baseball Classic (on a slide by Butera, ironically); Perez was back for Opening Day and has caught all but one game so far.

