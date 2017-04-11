MLB

Los Angeles Angels: Trade for José Quintana

Angels general manager Billy Eppler has done a good job crafting a competitive roster around Mike Trout, despite inheriting the game's worst farm system and a payroll weighed down with $50 million a year in obligations to Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, the latter of whom is now with the Rangers. Los Angeles is still at least one piece short, but with Trout at his peak, there's every reason for this team to play for the present. That means leveraging the few fruits of the recovering farm system, such as dealing outfielder Jahmai Jones to the White Sox for José Quintana. Quintana would be the Angels' No. 1 starter and push them toward the top of the wild-card pile.

