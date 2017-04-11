MLB

New York Yankees: Move Luis Severino to the bullpen

Dave Righetti, Mariano Rivera, Dellin Betances . . . Luis Severino? The next great Yankees reliever is right in front of them. Severino, who touched 99 mph in early March, has a 5.32 ERA in 22 career starts and a 0.39 mark in 11 relief appearances. The 6'2" righty missed time last year with a right triceps strain, adding to questions about whether he can carry a starter's heavy workload. The slow development of his changeup would matter less if he were a reliever, as well. All signs point to Severino eventually being a dominant back-end hurler; New York should get on with it.

