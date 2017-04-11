Yonder Alonso, Rajai Davis, Matt Joyce, Jed Lowrie, Trevor Plouffe . . . The A's have become a perennial mass of middling veterans, limping toward 74 wins. One bright spot is Ryon Healy, who crushed 27 homers across three levels in 2016 and hit .305/.337/.524 in 72 games in Oakland. The 25-year-old corner infielder may be a fluke—he had a scary 60 strikeouts against 11 unintentional walks in the majors—but as a homegrown young player with potential and six years of team control left, he's at least more interesting than fellow infielders Plouffe and Alonso. Healy should be out there every day.