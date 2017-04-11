Edwin Díaz was a revelation in the bullpen last season, striking out 40% of the batters he faced as a 22-year-old rookie. He's the one reliever Seattle has who can dominate an inning. Manager Scott Servais has to resist the temptation to overuse him, however. During one stretch in August, Díaz threw a total of 134 pitches over five outings in two weeks. At the end of the season, Servais went to Díaz for 89 pitches over seven days. Díaz had a 1.64 ERA when the heavy duty started on Aug. 17, and a 4.82 mark after. Tap the brakes, Scott.