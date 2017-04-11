MLB

Texas Rangers: Trade Jurickson Profar

Four years after being the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, Jurickson Profar is now a platoon leftfielder with a career .652 OPS. It's been a rough ride for Profar, who missed two full seasons with shoulder injuries and never had a chance to displace Elvis Andrus at his primary position, shortstop. He's now an outfielder because there's nowhere else for him to play, which isn't ideal for either his development or the Rangers' championship hopes. Texas should look to move him as part of a package for a starting pitcher or a true outfielder, both to add wins in 2017 and to allow Profar to get on with his career as an infielder.

