MLB

Milwaukee Brewers: Be ready to move on from Eric Thames

The quirkiest move of the off-season was the Brewers' decision to bring Eric Thames in from South Korea, install him as their first baseman and give him a three-year contract—dumping NL home run leader Chris Carter in the process. Thames did hit 124 homers in three seasons in Korea, but that's a hitters' league with a level of play roughly comparable to A ball or Double A in the U.S. With a number of young hitters on their way to the majors, Milwaukee should give Thames a short time to prove he can handle big league pitching and,if he can't, move Ryan Braun to first base, thereby creating space in leftfield for top prospects Lewis Brinson and Brett Phillips.

