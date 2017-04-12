MLB

New York Mets: Ride the talented young pitching

For all the attention paid to their young rotation, the Mets' everyday lineup is now among the oldest in baseball—and more than half of the starting lineup can depart at the end of the season. This feels like the last chance for this group. With that in mind, New York should move from developing its starting pitchers to riding them. The team's chances hinge on big seasons from Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz. Those three made 76 starts and threw 464 innings in 2016. Let them carry full workloads, rather than managing them for a future the Mets may not even own.

