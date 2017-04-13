MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks: Use young arms to fortify a bad bullpen

It's rarely a good sign that your team has signed Fernando Rodney; and when Kevin Jepsen joins him on the roster, it usually means that team has bullpen issues. Rather than mess around with veteran retreads, the Snakes should pull from their farm. Lefty Anthony Banda had a 2.88 ERA and a 24% strikeout rate at two levels last year. Also, they might as well see if Archie Bradley, who has never panned out as a starter, has the stuff for one inning at a time. The bullpen is the team's weak link, but there is enough raw material to turn it into a strength.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters