It's rarely a good sign that your team has signed Fernando Rodney; and when Kevin Jepsen joins him on the roster, it usually means that team has bullpen issues. Rather than mess around with veteran retreads, the Snakes should pull from their farm. Lefty Anthony Banda had a 2.88 ERA and a 24% strikeout rate at two levels last year. Also, they might as well see if Archie Bradley, who has never panned out as a starter, has the stuff for one inning at a time. The bullpen is the team's weak link, but there is enough raw material to turn it into a strength.