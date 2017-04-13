If you're going to sign Bartolo Colón and R.A. Dickey as rotation ballast while your young pitchers come along, you may as well get the most out of them. Since Colón is an ultradurable strike-thrower and Dickey is a knuckleballer, the Braves should lean heavily on the two for innings on an otherwise low-endurance staff—especially when contention isn't really likely. Getting seven innings per start from each of the 40-something righties would take pressure off a young, promising bullpen and free manager Brian Snitker to handle Aaron Blair, Mike Foltynewicz, Jaime Garcia and Matt Wisler with more care.