Injuries have already eroded the Rockies' optimism. Newly signed Ian Desmond will miss at least a month with a broken left hand after he was hit by a pitch. Catcher Tom Murphy broke his right forearm and is out until May. Outfielder David Dahl, who raked as a rookie last year, has a rib injury that has prevented him from playing yet this season. It's time to reassess the plan for 2017. Rather than push for a wild-card slot, Colorado can take this chance to shop Carlos González and Charlie Blackmon again, in an effort to add to what could be one of the game's best homegrown corps in '18 and '19.