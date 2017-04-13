MLB

Colorado Rockies: Shop Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez

Injuries have already eroded the Rockies' optimism. Newly signed Ian Desmond will miss at least a month with a broken left hand after he was hit by a pitch. Catcher Tom Murphy broke his right forearm and is out until May. Outfielder David Dahl, who raked as a rookie last year, has a rib injury that has prevented him from playing yet this season. It's time to reassess the plan for 2017. Rather than push for a wild-card slot, Colorado can take this chance to shop Carlos González and Charlie Blackmon again, in an effort to add to what could be one of the game's best homegrown corps in '18 and '19.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters