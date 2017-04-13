MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers: Trust the prospects

If there was a lesson the Dodgers could learn from last season, it's that turning important jobs over to homegrown talent is a winning strategy. Shortstop Corey Seager nearly won the NL MVP Award as a rookie, while lefthander Julio Urías had a 3.39 ERA in 77 innings after making his debut at 19 in May. The 2017 team can do the same; Cody Bellinger and Alex Verdugo are two of the top hitting prospects in the game, and both could be ready for major league jobs this summer. Bumping outfielderes Yasiel Puig and Andre Ethier for budding stars could elevate the offense—and possibly make Los Angeles the best team in baseball.

