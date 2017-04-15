MLB

Watch: Jackie Robinson statue unveiled at Dodger Stadium

A statue of Jackie Robinson, the first black man to play in the major leagues, was unveiled at Dodger Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were celebrating the 70th anniversary of his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The 77-inch statue is made of bronze and depicts Robinson stealing home. It weights 700 pounds and is secured with a 150-pound steel rod.

The statue is located in the left field reserve plaza with a view of downtown Los Angeles and Elysian Park.

The first 40,000 fans in attendance received a replica of the statue.

