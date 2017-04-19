MLB

Report: Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush working together to buy Marlins

Derek Jeter reportedly teaming up with Jeb Bush to attempt to buy Marlins
Retired Yankees star Derek Jeter and former governor of Florida Jeb Bush are combining forces in their quest to purchase the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria, the Miami Herald reports.

The two men initially bid separately to buy the franchise and have now joined their bids, with New York-based Wayne Rothbaum, the manager of Quogue Capital, their main competitor, according to the Herald.

Bush lives in Coral Gables and Jeter owns a house in Tampa, where the Yankees have long made their spring training home. Loria has been listening to offers for the team and have been rumored in discussions with different bidders for a couple of months.

Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002.

 

