MLB

Watch: Chris Coghlan flies over Yadier Molina to avoid tag at home

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Toronto Blue Jays utility player Chris Coghlan pulled a real-life Willie Mays Hayes from Major League 2 in Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In order to avoid a tag from Yadier Molina, Coghlan flied over the Gold Glover to get away.

Watch the incredible leap below:

It's very similar to this Youtube gem.

"I told you I wasn't gonna slide"

