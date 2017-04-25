MLB

Eric Thames drug tested again: If people think I'm on stuff...I have a lot of blood and urine

Madison Bumgarner headed to DL after dirt bike accident
Milwaukee Brewers star Eric Thames set a franchise record for April home runs after hitting his 11th of the month on Tuesday night, and was drug tested after the Brewers’ 9-1 win over the Reds. 

He was drug tested after the game and told reporters that he welcomed further testing if needed.

"If people keep thinking I'm on stuff, I'll be here every day," Thames said after the game. "I have a lot of blood and urine."

Earlier this month, the Chicago Cubs faced the Brewers and John Lackey surrendered a home run to Thames. After the game, he said: “You watch film on recent stuff and try to figure out a way, you know, to get him out. But I mean, really even the homer hit the other way, I mean, you don’t see that happen here very often. That’s kind of one of those things that makes you scratch your head.”

Eric Thames is a legend in Korea, now he's restarting his career with the Brewers

Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio picked up on Lackey's comments on a radio show regarding Thames and the inability to get him out.

“You start thinking about Ken Griffey Jr. and Manny Ramirez when he went to the Dodgers, Barry Bonds-ish — you’re talking about some of the greatest players to ever play this game,” Bosio said. “So, yeah, it’s probably a head-scratcher because nobody knows who this guy is. And [since] he was here before, his body has changed.”

Thames hit .348 with 124 home runs, 379 RBIs in 388 games in South Korea. He signed a three-year deal worth $16 million in November.

