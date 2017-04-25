MLB

No. 1 MLB draft prospect Hunter Greene done pitching for the season

0:59 | MLB
Who is Hunter Greene?
SI Wire
an hour ago

Notre Dame High School's Hunter Greene, arguably the top prospect in this year's draft class, is done pitching for the high school season, according to Hudson Belinsky of Baseball America.

Greene is 100% healthy and will play shortstop. He will throw a few bullpen sessions to remain sharp for games after the draft.

Hunter Greene is the star baseball needs. First he has to finish high school.

He finishes his pitching career at Notre Dame with 121.1 innings pitched and a 1.62 ERA. His fastball has been clocked as high as 102 miles per hour.

Greene is featured on the cover of this week's issue of Sports Illustrated with a profile by Lee Jenkins. The story details his baseball career thus far, his sister's leukemia diagnosis and much more. He is the 13th high school player to be featured on the cover of SI.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters