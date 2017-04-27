MLB

Red Sox prospect Kevin Steen critically injured in car crash

Red Sox minor league pitcher Kevin Steen was hospitalized in critical condition after a car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred when a car traveling the opposite direction from Steen jumped over the median and struck the front of the SUV Steen was driving. The other car caught fire and its driver was was killed. 

The crash occurred in Lehigh Acres, Fla., near the Red Sox’ spring training facility in Fort Myers. 

Steen, 20, was a ninth-round pick in the 2014 draft out of Out Ridge High School in Tennessee. He has pitched for Boston’s Gulf Coast League team and short-season Class A affiliate in Lowell. 

“Kevin is a beloved member of our Lowell Spinners family and we would like to wish him a safe and speedy recovery,” Lowell Spinners general manager Shawn Smith said in a statement. “Not only is he a fan-favorite here at LeLacheur Park, he has also over the past two seasons grown close to the members of our front office staff and our families. We ask that everyone please keep Kevin and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

