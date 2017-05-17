MLB

Giants set to unveil Barry Bonds plaque at AT&T Park

0:48 | MLB
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Giants will give Barry Bonds a spot on their Wall of Fame this season and are set to unveil a plaque in tribute to the slugger’s career on July 8 at AT&T Park.

Bonds will join 48 other Giants legends on the wall long after his career ended, which speaks to the controversy surrounding his eventual exit from baseball. He recently returned to the team in a special advisor role. The discussion surrounding Bonds has been marred by his connections to steroids, and has been a large factor in keeping him out of the Hall of Fame at this stage.

He played his final 15 major league seasons with the Giants, posting a .312 batting average with 586 home runs and 1,440 RBI in 1,976 games and setting the single-season home run record and career home run mark in a San Francisco uniform.

San Francisco generally only retires the numbers of Hall of Fame players, which adds another level to Bonds’ eventual representation and recognition from the franchise. The plaque is the first step for the most statistically productive player in the history of the team. At minimum, he’s part of the canon once again.

