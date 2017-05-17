MLB

Claire Eccles to become first female to play West Coast League baseball

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
37 minutes ago

Claire Eccles will join the Victoria HarbourCats and will make history as the first woman to compete in the West Coast League, which is Canada's 11-team developmental league for North American collegiate players. 

Eccles is known as a knuckleball pitcher out of the University of British Columbia. 

"I'm very excited. Victoria is really behind this team and I'm lucky to play for such a great organization as the Harbourcats," Eccles said in a statement. "I've been playing baseball for a long time and have been a pitcher for my entire career so when I switched to softball it just wasn't the same. I'm obviously not going to be the fastest pitcher in the league, but I have some good off-speed pitches that will keep hitters on their toes."

Eccles has played four years with the Canadian National Team. 

"All the scouting reports I've seen on Claire tell me she can compete at this level," manager Brad Norris-Jones said.

The HarbourCats will open at home on June 5.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters