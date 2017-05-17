MLB

Tests confirm testicular cancer diagnosis for Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon

Pirates' Jameson Taillon treated for suspected testicular cancer
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon has tested positive for testicular cancer after he underwent tests on removed tissue earlier this month.

Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk says that Taillon will be re-evaluated before his treatment is determined.

Taillon, 25, is in his second season in the majors. He was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 54 prospect in baseball before last season and made his debut in June, leading the Pirates rotation in ERA. In six starts this season, Taillon has a 3.31 ERA and is second on the team with 30 strikeouts.

The case against a lottery for the MLB draft

Taillon has been on the disabled list since May 6 with groin discomfort. The tissue was surgically removed on May 8 and he shared a statement on Twitter saying, "“Today I lost a piece of my ‘manhood.’ But, today I’m feeling more like a man than I ever have.”

The Pirates sit at the bottom of the National League Central standings with a 16–23 record.

