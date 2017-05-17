There's a wide variance in where Beck could go, with some seeing him as a top-five pick and others expecting him to slip outside the top 10. The athletic, 5’11", 175-pounder has one of the best collections of tools in this draft, headlined by his arm and his speed rather than his bat. A torn ACL and meniscus, which prevented him from playing on the showcase circuit last summer, gives him a shorter history of success with wooden bats, which is why some teams might shy away.