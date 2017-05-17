These are the five best contracts in baseball

Through the first month and a half of the Major League Baseball, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Injuries

• Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Robinson Cano on the 10-day disabled list with a retroactive right quad strain. The move is retroactive to May 13.

• Texas Rangers placed centerfielder Carlos Gomez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The move is retroactive to May 15.

• The New York Mets placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Move is retroactive to May 14 and transferred reliever Jeurys Familia to the 60-day disabled list.

Rumors

• The St. Louis Cardinals could be looking for a different role for third baseman Jhonny Peralta adding the Cardinals and could possible try to trade him. Perelta is in the final season of a four-year, $53 million deal. (St. Louis Post Dispatch)

• White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana remains a target for a possible trade, despite a 2–5 record and 4.38 ERA. (CBS Chicago)

• The Cubs search for more starting pitching could be end with Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Gerrit Cole. Though nothing is in the works, Cole's name has been mentioned in trade rumors (Yahoo! Sports)