Major League Baseball says it is investigating an incident in which Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar appeared to say a homophobic slur at Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte during Wednesday night's game.

Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh inning of Atlanta's 8–4 win and felt he was quick-pitched by Motte.

Pillar started to yell toward the mound at Motte after he struck out.

The benches clear in Atlanta after Kevin Pillar takes exception to Jason Motte's quick pitch in the top of the 7th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/fcwxtUWuYL — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 18, 2017

Pillar apologized to for actions after the game.

“It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for,” Pillar said. “It’s part of the game, it’s just, I’m a competitive guy and heat of the moment. Obviously I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn’t do anything wrong, it was all me.”

During the game, the benches cleared twice, once after Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista homered in the eight inning and stared at Braves pitcher Eric O'Flaherty before flipping his bat.

Toronto was losing by five runs before Bautista's home run and bat flip.