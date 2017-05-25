MLB

No. 2: '07—Phil Hughes; '17—Joey Votto

The Original No. 2: Hughes (No. 4 BA, No. 2 BP)

In the second start of his major league career, on May 1, 2007, Hughes no-hit the Rangers for 6 1/3 innings before leaving due to a  hamstring strain. It was a sign of the false promise to come for the Yankees' highly-touted righty. A subsequent high ankle sprain limited him to 13 starts for the year and overall, his seven seasons in pinstripes produced just 6.3 WAR. He did have his moments, though, playing a key role in the bullpen for the 2009 champs, and making the AL All-Star team the next year. He signed with the Twins before the 2014 season and that year set a major league record with an 11.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio (186 strikeouts and 16 walks in 209 2/3 innings), but injuries have diminished the returns since even as the Twins deepened their investment with a five-year, $58 million deal that started in 2015.

The New No. 2: Votto (No. 43 BA, No. 53 BP)

Votto reached Cincinnati in September 2007 and batted .321 in 24 games. He hasn't stopped hitting since then. A four-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner and the 2010 NL MVP, he has a .312 lifetime average and has led the league in on-base percentage five times. His .424 career OBP is in a virtual tie for 10th among players with at least 5,000 plate appearances, and his 42.0 peak WAR score is just shy of the average Hall of Fame first baseman’s 42.7. Votto's career WAR of 49.7 is more than every other position player on the 2007 list, though he’s still got work to do if he’s going to solidify a spot in Cooperstown. 

