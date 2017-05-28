MLB

Watch: Manny Ramirez still crushing home runs, may not be done in Japan

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
38 minutes ago

Former Boston Red Sox star Manny Ramirez may not be done playing in Japan.

Ramirez crushed another home run for the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs on Saturday night to close out the first half of the Japanese independent Shikoku Island League season.

Watch Ramirez's home run below:

Ramirez is reportedly hitting .460 (29-for-63) with 20 RBIs in the first half of the season.

According to a translated article by Yahoo! Japan, Ramirez may be interested in returning to Japan in the near future.

"I would like to thank the team and all of my fans," Ramirez said. "I was glad I could homerun in front of that. Today's MVP is Kochi. Kochi was like my home. Kochi is the best. I would like to return to America first. I want to go back to the family and relax with my family. If possible I would like to return (to Japan)'

Ramirez turns 45 years old on Tuesday. He played 19 seasons in the Major Leagues and last played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. He served as a player coach with the Class AAA Iowa Cubs before playing internationally.

